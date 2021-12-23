Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

