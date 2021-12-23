Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 8,662 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,591,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $113.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $113.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

