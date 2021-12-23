BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE BB opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,482,486 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,117. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 564,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 240,655 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 762,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 416,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.