Blue Chip Partners Inc. Makes New $113,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $207,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 255,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.53 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

