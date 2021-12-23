Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 68,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 923,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,376,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

