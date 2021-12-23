BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

