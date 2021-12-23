BOOM (BOOM) Price Down 1.1% This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $54,261.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00209538 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,132,207 coins and its circulating supply is 778,101,475 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

