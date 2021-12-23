Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of BOOT opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $933,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 45.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

