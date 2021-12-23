Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 4,000 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EPAY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,195. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.