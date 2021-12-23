Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 4,000 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EPAY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,195. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
