Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.68

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.68 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 1464727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after buying an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

