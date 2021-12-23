Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.98 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

