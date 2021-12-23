Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund makes up approximately 3.4% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.65% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,859,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

