Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.77% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,635,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

