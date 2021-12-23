Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 11.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.