Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,207 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 218,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

