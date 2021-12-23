Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.88

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000.

About Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

