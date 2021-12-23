BridgeBio Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,583 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 996% compared to the typical volume of 1,969 put options.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,719,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 104,435 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.