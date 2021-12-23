Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

NYSE BEDU opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $206.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Bright Scholar Education worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

