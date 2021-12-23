Brokerages Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report $3.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $112.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARA. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 4,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,228. The company has a market cap of $676.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

