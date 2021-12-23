Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($1.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

NYSE FUN traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,885. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.