Brokerages Anticipate RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RenovoRx.

A number of research firms have commented on RNXT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RenovoRx stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 139,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,509. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

