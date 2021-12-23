Brokerages Expect ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ESS Tech.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.25).

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. ESS Tech has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

