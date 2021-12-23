Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.97 Million

Brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report $76.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.88 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $55.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $294.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.97 million to $295.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $374.06 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $380.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVRR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.27. 614,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.78. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $108.19 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

