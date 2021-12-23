Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post sales of $8.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $8.48 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.63 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,793,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,291,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

