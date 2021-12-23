Brokerages Expect MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiNK Therapeutics.

INKT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,204. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

