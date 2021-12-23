Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.28 Million

Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $200.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.85 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $242.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $810.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $883.31 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.85.

Shares of SLAB traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.42. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

