Brokerages Set Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Target Price at $40.33

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. 4,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Canfor has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.