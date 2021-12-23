Brokerages Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT at $97.60

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

CDNA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.74. 12,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,421. CareDx has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,625. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

