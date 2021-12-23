Brokerages Set Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Price Target at $63.80

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $63.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

