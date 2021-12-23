Brokerages Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT at $15.67

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

CLDT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 184,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $668.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 50.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

