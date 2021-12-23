Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $32.18

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.18.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,838,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,486. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

