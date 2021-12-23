Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $205.16

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.16.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.93. The stock had a trading volume of 561,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -166.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,215,947. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

