Brokerages Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Target Price at GBX 545.83

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 545.83 ($7.21).

OSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.59) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.52) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.46) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.46) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OSB traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 542.50 ($7.17). The company had a trading volume of 752,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,709. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 490.43. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 546.50 ($7.22).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

