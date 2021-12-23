Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hubbell Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hubbell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell stock opened at $203.91 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in Hubbell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

