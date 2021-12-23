BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,261 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after buying an additional 949,445 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,005,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after buying an additional 136,847 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

BRP stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

