Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.87 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,578,000.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $287.19. 485,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $234.07 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.56 and a 200 day moving average of $302.41.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

