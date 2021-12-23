Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

