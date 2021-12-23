Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) PT Raised to $62.00 at HC Wainwright

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CALT opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.94. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

