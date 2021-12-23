Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Gap Up to $46.64

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.64, but opened at $48.00. Camden National shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 69 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Camden National alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 46.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden National by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth about $10,597,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.