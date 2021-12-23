Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden Sells 29,607 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total transaction of $5,146,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19.

CPT stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,202. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.09. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 145.71, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

