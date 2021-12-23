Canaccord Genuity Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $30.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $55.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 165,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

