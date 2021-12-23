Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,514 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 43.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

