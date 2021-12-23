Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 523 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

