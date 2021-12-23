Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$45.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.3700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,980.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

