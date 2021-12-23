Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Raised to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CRPLF stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

