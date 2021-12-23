Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 404,157 shares.The stock last traded at $64.50 and had previously closed at $62.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $160,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $376,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,037 shares of company stock worth $8,559,028 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after purchasing an additional 253,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

