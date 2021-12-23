CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMAX. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. CareMax has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

