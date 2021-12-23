CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX opened at $127.87 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

