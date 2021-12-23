CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

KMX stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

