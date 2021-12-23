Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.
TSE CAS traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, hitting C$13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 643,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,677. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.94.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.