Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Get Cascades alerts:

TSE CAS traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, hitting C$13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 643,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,677. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.